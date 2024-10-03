Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 11,920.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,141,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,933,588 in the last ninety days.

ALAB stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

