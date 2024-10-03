Creekside Partners Takes $255,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $91.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

