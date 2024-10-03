Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

NYSE:VRT opened at $102.30 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

