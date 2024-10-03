Maven Securities LTD Invests $427,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after buying an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.6 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.