Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $79.91 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $79,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $10,394,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Fortinet by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

