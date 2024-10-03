Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $125,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

PLTR stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.61 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

