Maven Securities LTD Has $436,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.