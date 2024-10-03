Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases Shares of 1,898 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.