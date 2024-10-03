471 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 99,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
