Brown Financial Advisors Invests $656,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 178,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,812 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $994,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,356,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 417,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 571.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,466,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

