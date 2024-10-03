Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 469,975 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 885,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469,975 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $84,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $113.56.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

