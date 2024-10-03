Maven Securities LTD Has $564,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Linde were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $475.84 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $483.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.81.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

