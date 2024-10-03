Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lucid Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,706,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 334,923 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

