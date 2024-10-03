229 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 229 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $492.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

