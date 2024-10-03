Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $57,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.