Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 70,296 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,296 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $53,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after acquiring an additional 727,764 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Manulife Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,435,000 after buying an additional 3,720,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,057,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,422 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,723,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.88.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

