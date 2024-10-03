Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 248,730 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,730 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $77,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.71, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

