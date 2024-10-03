Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $55.24 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $55,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

