Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 29,264 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,001,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,264 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $52,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

