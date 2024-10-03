New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,778 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,306,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

