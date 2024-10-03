Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 160,269 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $61,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $274.36 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $152.03 and a 12 month high of $294.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.81 and its 200 day moving average is $259.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

