New Century Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,793 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 111,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $80.02 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.