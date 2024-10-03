CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 849.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $116,430,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $126,089,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

CSX stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

