Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,238 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INSP opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.87. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.62.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

