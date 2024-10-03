Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,473,000 after buying an additional 174,473 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

