Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
EVG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
