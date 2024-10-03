Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

EVG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

