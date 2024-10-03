Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 19,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,914. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

