Kava Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $334.20 million and $23.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00040341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

