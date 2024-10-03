Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.90 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $60.85 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00040341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,227 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,555.32567 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05212999 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $57,197,797.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

