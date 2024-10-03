NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.02. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 200,368 shares changing hands.

The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

NG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after buying an additional 1,315,183 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 269,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,054 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 11.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.05.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

