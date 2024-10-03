Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock remained flat at $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,811. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

