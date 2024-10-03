Toncoin (TON) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00008721 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.94 billion and $319.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,502,840 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,485,727.735687 with 2,532,133,710.506333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.29544286 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 569 active market(s) with $310,723,548.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

