Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $36.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00040341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,275,429,896 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

