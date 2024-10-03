Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
