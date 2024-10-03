HitBTC Token (HIT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $263,840.26 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

