Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 24,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

