Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching 15.70. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.42. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.17 and a 1 year high of 16.03.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total value of 381,227.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

