Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching 15.70. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.42. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.17 and a 1 year high of 16.03.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
