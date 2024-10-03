Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. III Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $3,757,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at $85,737,284.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.57. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

