Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,142,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 94.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 149.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 117,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VOYA opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $79.82.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

