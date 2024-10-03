Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,580 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,320,000 after purchasing an additional 138,194 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 283,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.