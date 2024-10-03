Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 131.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,006,000 after buying an additional 140,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.