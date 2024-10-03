Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 11.7% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,352,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 87,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

