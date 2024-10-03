Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.78 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,842 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 1,330,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,742,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,260,000 after buying an additional 1,218,586 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

