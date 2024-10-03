Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY stock opened at $891.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.82 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $897.24 and a 200-day moving average of $846.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 355,962 shares of company stock valued at $331,267,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

