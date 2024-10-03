Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Releases Earnings Results

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Moolec Science had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 150.27%.

Moolec Science Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of MLEC opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Moolec Science has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Moolec Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.