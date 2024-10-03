Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Releases Earnings Results

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Moolec Science had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 150.27%.
Moolec Science Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of MLEC opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Moolec Science has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Moolec Science Company Profile
