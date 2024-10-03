Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allstate by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.30 and its 200-day moving average is $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

