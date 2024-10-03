Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

