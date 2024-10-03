Boltwood Capital Management Buys 1,517 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $42.55.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

