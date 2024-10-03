Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,962,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $208.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.