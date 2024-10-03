DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DraftKings by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 79,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $3,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

